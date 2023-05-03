Wheels set to come off for G4S’ prison gravy train
Department serves notice of contract termination
Come July, there will be no traces of G4S at the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), bringing to an end 22 years of a disastrous term by the global multinational security company that was put forward as the best in its field, security.
On Tuesday the department of correctional services announced it was cutting ties with the Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts, which include its subsidiaries such as G4S, serving them a termination notice for a period of 90 days. ..
