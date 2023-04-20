×

South Africa

G4S should reimburse R1.4m deportation cost for Bester and Magudumana — Action Society

20 April 2023 - 16:24
The luxurious inside of a Zenith Air Dassault Falcon 900B aircraft, the type used to return Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana to South Africa.
Image: flyzenith.com

Civil organisation Action Society says G4S should reimburse government for the R1.4m it cost to deport “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana from Tanzania.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs it cost the state R1.4m to charter a flight for the pair, saying it was the “cheapest” option.

Motsoaledi said the R1.4m charter was the most practical choice which also met the deportation requirements of Tanzanian authorities.

“Not only must taxpayers pay for the whole escape debacle and the process to find Bester, but now they must also pay for the luxurious flight to bring them back,” said Action Society director for community safety Ian Cameron.

“We will not stand for this. The money could have been better spent on clearing the DNA backlog, properly training SAPS members or upgrading courts working with gender-based violence.”

Second G4S guard arrested over Bester's escape

A 51-year-old by G4S employee is set to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in connection to murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape case.
News
1 day ago

Cameron said justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola and police minister Bheki Cele should also be held accountable.

“All the ministers involved, specifically Bheki Cele, Ronald Lamola and President Cyril Ramaphosa should shake their own pockets to pay for the bumbled exercise.”

Speaking to JJ Tabane on eNCA's Power to TruthMotsoaledi said:  “We will discuss [reimbursement] with the National Treasury, we were just doing our work as home affairs.

“G4S should be penalised on many fronts for the expenses the government incurred because of their carelessness and they are being paid. I believe somewhere correctional services should [reduce their payment] and be penalised.”

TimesLIVE

