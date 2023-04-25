Four men charged with the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killers plead not guilty
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Four men charged with the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The men appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court for the long-awaited trial on Tuesday.
The four are former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30.
They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, three attempted murders, malicious injury to property, and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and died in September that year.
State prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba read out the indictment to the accused.
The court was packed with Magaqa’s family, friends and ANC members.
Gcaba told the court five state witnesses have died since the trial was due to start.
The state said 63 witnesses will take the stand.
Gcaba said through the witnesses the state will lead evidence to prove the murder was related to the mismanagement of funds in Umzimkhulu municipality.
Umzimkhulu municipality mayor Jabulile Msiya is the first state witness to take the stand. Msiya is an ANC member who had known Magaqa since his high school days.
Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa and a motorist driving by, Nceba Mazongolo, were shot. They were all taken to hospital.
Msiya is leading evidence on what transpired before Magaqa's murder.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
