South Africa

Another R6m spent in legal fees for Dyakala

Emfuleni spends R1,6m on suspended finance officer

24 April 2023 - 08:23
Mpho Koka Journalist

The Emfuleni local municipality has spent more than R1,6m on its chief financial officer (CFO) who has been suspended for more than a year. 

The municipality has also spent more than R6m in legal fees in relation to suspended CFO Andile Dyakala’s case. ..

