×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Armed men storm clinic and flee with medicines and medical equipment

24 April 2023 - 10:11
Four armed men allegedly fled with medicines and medical equipment.
Four armed men allegedly fled with medicines and medical equipment.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Four armed men allegedly stormed the clinic in Moletlane near Zebediela on Saturday shortly after midnight and fled with items including medicines and medical equipment.  

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said according to information, the suspects accosted a security officer, tied him up with rope and robbed him of two cellphones. 

“They then broke into the clinic and stole medicines, medical equipment, two tablets and one laptop,” he said.  

Police requested anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the branch commander at SAPS Moletlane  W/O Matsobane Maleka on 082 759 5017. 

“Alternatively, they can call the crime stop number 086 00 10111 or the nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MYSAPS app,” he said.

TimesLIVE 

Man and woman shot dead in car outside Limpopo restaurant

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for the murder of a man and a woman found in a car with fatal gunshot wounds in the ...
News
1 hour ago

Two children found dead in Soweto, police on both scenes: councillor

Police are at two crime scenes in Soweto after the reported discovery of the bodies of two boys.
News
4 days ago

Minibus taxi driver hailed as hero for apprehending armed robbers

It was the swift response of a courageous minibus taxi driver to pleas for help from off-duty security guards that landed three alleged armed robbers ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi