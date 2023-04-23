On Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also came to Ramokgopa's defence, saying Ramaphosa needed to run his cabinet and not the other way around.
Ramaphosa dismisses 'power struggle' by ministers after Ramokgopa's appointment
'When I appointed electricity minister, I clarified roles of the three ministers'
Image: Freddy Mavundla/Business Day
President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed allegations of a territorial war between ministers Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Gwede Mantashe and Pravid Gordhan.
Speaking outside the home of the late lawyer, businessman and former student activist Tiego Moseneke on Saturday, Ramaphosa denied there was turf war brewing between the ministers of electricity, energy as well as of public enterprise.
“There is no territorial battle on this matter. When I appointed the minister of electricity, I made it absolutely clear what the role of the three ministers would be. I made it clear the minister of electricity would focus his attention of ridding the country of load shedding.
"Therefore he will focus on the generation of the energy that we need so that we reduce and eliminate load shedding. That’s his task and mandate," Ramaphosa said.
Ramokgopa does not have any ministerial powers thus making his role and function within the cabinet unclear.
Ramaphosa's statement came hours after Ramokgopa tabled his plan to ease load shedding during ANC's national executive committee meeting held in Boksburg.
Thuli Madonsela: Dear minister of electricity, give us an emergency solution
On Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also came to Ramokgopa's defence, saying Ramaphosa needed to run his cabinet and not the other way around.
"We are not interested in fighting a territorial battle. Anyone who is doing that, the ANC will deal with them. We didn’t appoint the electricity minister for him to struggle for power for whatever reason. We want a working relationship that is smooth and that intervenes," Mbalula said.
Ramaphosa said Mantashe's role as minister of mineral resources and energy was on the side of energy regulation and the laws around that.
For Gordhan, he said his role was to deal with issues of governance and restructuring Eskom to ensure "we deliver precisely on what we had said we would deliver which is a restructured Eskom".
"There is no conflict as far as I’m concerned. I know exactly the task of the three ministers and they’re also surprised of talk of conflict. They work well together.
"This is a good architecture because it enhances integrated government so the three of them are able to address the challenges. There is no conflict or crisis," he concluded.
