×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Sputla is bluffing, we need new government

By READER LETTER - 21 April 2023 - 11:47
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Image: GCIS

SA is at stage 8 of loadshedding. Never mind all the lies by government. Ask any industrialist and they will confirm that Eskom’s power supply cannot run their industrial machines optimally.

This has led to the closure of companies and jobs shedding. Thousands if not millions will be out of jobs soon.

Why is this government killing the economy? It is their obligation to provide energy in the form of electricity to sustain the economy. It shows creating a ministry of electricity was just a trick to buy time.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hops from one power station to another as if theres no management at those plants. Or is it because they are not qualified to be in those positions, because they are cadres with no engineering background or related qualifications and track records?

He should stop acting as a spokesperson for Eskom and do his job to find solutions to the electricity crisis. And how come do we not hear of any meetings he has with the Eskom board. Or are they too not qualified?

Ramokgopa keeps referring to the problems we know of, the problems that have been there for years, such as aging infrastructure and so on.

Now we hear about increasing the energy availability factor (EAF) of Eskom plants.

Tell us how are you going to increase the EAF no more excuses please. 

The solution clearly is that we need a new government to take over before this country goes down the dump as a failed state.

Themba Brown, email

Ramokgopa briefs cabinet on plans to end load-shedding by December

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday convened a special cabinet meeting where electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa tabled his plans to end ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa promises businesses 'short-term' end to loadshedding

The fifth South Africa Investment Conference kicked off at a difficult time for the business sector as Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for ...
News
1 week ago

Eskom interventions 'did not rely on state of disaster': electricity minister

Poor planning, underinvestments and low morale are at the heart of Eskom's problems, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa said on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi