SA is at stage 8 of loadshedding. Never mind all the lies by government. Ask any industrialist and they will confirm that Eskom’s power supply cannot run their industrial machines optimally.
This has led to the closure of companies and jobs shedding. Thousands if not millions will be out of jobs soon.
Why is this government killing the economy? It is their obligation to provide energy in the form of electricity to sustain the economy. It shows creating a ministry of electricity was just a trick to buy time.
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hops from one power station to another as if there’s no management at those plants. Or is it because they are not qualified to be in those positions, because they are cadres with no engineering background or related qualifications and track records?
He should stop acting as a spokesperson for Eskom and do his job to find solutions to the electricity crisis. And how come do we not hear of any meetings he has with the Eskom board. Or are they too not qualified?
Ramokgopa keeps referring to the problems we know of, the problems that have been there for years, such as aging infrastructure and so on.
Now we hear about increasing the energy availability factor (EAF) of Eskom plants.
Tell us how are you going to increase the EAF – no more excuses please.
The solution clearly is that we need a new government to take over before this country goes down the dump as a failed state.
Themba Brown, email
READER LETTER | Sputla is bluffing, we need new government
