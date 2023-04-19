×

Ex-MP Vincent Smith's corruption and tax fraud case postponed to August

19 April 2023 - 13:12
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appearing at his bail application in October 2020 at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former MP Vincent Smith’s R28.8m corruption, fraud and tax fraud case has been postponed to August 25 for pretrial processes in the Johannesburg high court.

Smith is accused in his personal capacity and as a representative of his company, Euro Blitz 48, of having received gratification from state capture-accused company Bosasa.

He allegedly received an R800,000 gratification from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and failed to disclose R28m in taxable income for his company, Euro Blitz 48, from March 2009 to July 11 2018.

Smith had served on and chaired the parliamentary portfolio committee that had oversight of the department of correctional services at the time when Bosasa was under scrutiny for winning department contracts worth more than R1bn amid allegations that these were corruptly awarded.

