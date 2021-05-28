Court to decide on separate trials as Agrizzi's health delays ex-ANC MP Smith's case

The corruption case of former parliamentarian Vincent Smith and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed until July 8 to decide on whether to separate the trial.

Agrizzi was not present again in court this week because of ill health.

Agrizzi appeared only once in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on October 14, when the court denied him bail. Though the high court in Johannesburg granted him bail later that month, he has been unable to attend subsequent court dates.

Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Act provides that the court may — at any time during a trial, upon the application of the prosecutor or the accused — direct that the trial of one of the accused be held separately from the trial of the other accused.