Former ANC MP Vincent Smith‚ his family and company Euro Blitz 48 (Pty) have decided not to oppose a restraint order that froze assets worth R46m pending the outcome of a corruption and fraud case against him.

Judge Gcina Malindi was informed on Monday that while Smith initially indicated he wanted to oppose the order‚ he and his company had decided to withdraw.

“Today's court ruling confirms the interim restraint order handed down in February 2021. The order granted to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) under section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) extends not only to Smith’s property and that of his family trust and his company Euro Blitz 48 but also to property of his daughter Brumilda Smith‚ and the property of any other person or entity that received an affected gift under section 12 of Poca‚” said Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.