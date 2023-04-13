Without naming Ramaphosa, Zuma referred to the Phala Phala matter, in clear reference to the incumbent president.
Jacob Zuma launches another scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Former president calls his successor a 'low-life thief' and urges youth to 'revolt'
Former president Jacob Zuma has stepped up his attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling his successor a “low-life thief” and urging the youth to “revolt” against his government.
Zuma was speaking on Wednesday at his birthday celebrations organised by a faction of the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) youth in Durban. Zuma is a chairperson of a faction within Sanco in KwaZulu-Natal.
Without naming Ramaphosa, Zuma referred to the Phala Phala matter, in clear reference to the incumbent president.
“The youth are said to be able to make change, but you are just quiet. Even when a family is led by a thief, somebody stealing money, you are just quiet.
“You allow parliament to sit discussing a thug. The police are not making arrests — the discussion is something completely off the mark, they call it impeachment. What does an impeachment have to do with mattress filled money? And why are you youth quiet when your future is at stake?” Zuma asked.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has alleged Ramaphosa was involved in illegal activities surrounding a burglary at his farm where foreign currency was stolen.
The public protector’s preliminary report on the matter clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing while parliament voted against impeaching him.
Ramaphosa has not been charged while Zuma faces charges of corruption in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Borrowing from Ramaphosa’s government's “thuma mina” programme, meaning send me, Zuma suggested Ramaphosa has been emboldened and sent to “steal more”.
“It's even dollars — but you elect him again and praise him, why would he stop stealing?”
Zuma criticised the youth for being content with phrases he said were being thrown around by the government to keep citizens docile.
“That we have a democratic government, we have the best constitution in the world — but we have no land and we are agreeing with them.
“As citizens we must turn around South Africa correctly for ourselves — where have you ever heard your servant [a minister] deciding to sell your company [state company] with little money like they did SAA and all you do as youth is murmur in corners.”
He also decried the failure of the government to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank or deal with issues of poverty and spatial planning.
“The youth of South Africa under apartheid changed the direction of the struggle in this country, but with you there is no direction.
“We have close to 30 years of freedom, we would be sick if we go to 40 years without fixing this country.
“I want a fearless youth. A leader is just a person like you and we give respect to those who give proper leadership. We have no reason to respect a low-life thief because that person leads a country. We can't allow for silence when politicians and leaders are doing wrong — as citizens we cannot afford to be quiet.”
