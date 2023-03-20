Zuma takes on Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan in Maritzburg high court

He said Zuma had already said in his papers he was going to use the private prosecution to have Downer removed from the trial and “no-one can say we haven’t been warned”.
Budlender said Downer had not committed any offence, and neither had Breitenbach.
“The extraordinary assertion is that Downer had committed an offence because he had been informed of the arrangement between Breitenbach and Maughan so he thus associated himself with the crime.
“There is no such offence in our law. It does not exist,” he said.
Budlender said Zuma had never distanced himself from the words of his then counsel, now deceased Kemp J Kemp, in 2007, when he had pronounced Zuma was adopting the “Stalingrad” strategy.
He called on Zuma’s defence team to apologise for and withdraw a statement in their heads of argument.
It reads: “There is ample evidence that his [Downer’s] prosecutorial crusade is motivated by personal interests. It is inexplicable how a so-called senior and experienced prosecutor is unable to see the injustice. He is blinded by the false accolades he receives from his friends and enemies of Mr Zuma.”
Budlender said there was no evidence to justify such an allegation “which is defamatory, gratuitous, offensive, insulting and injurious”.
“It is sucked out of someone’s thumb. We invite Mr Zuma’s counsel to withdraw the statement and apologise for it. It is serious and an inexplicable burst of poison which is unjustified.”
Budlender said the case was important, not only for Downer.
“If this conduct is upheld, it will be an invitation for other accused to do the same. We will have case after case where those who are well-resourced will institute private prosecutions against their prosecutors on trumped-up charges.
“This court needs to say this is unlawful abuse. The courts have a duty to prevent abuse of process, to protect public confidence in the courts. This runs a mockery of the courts.”
The case continues.
TimesLIVE
