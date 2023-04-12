×

South Africa

Limpopo woman allegedly stabs husband to death

12 April 2023 - 09:38
The couple allegedly had an early morning argument during which she accused him of having an affair, police said. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her 25-year-old husband in Naboomspruit in Limpopo.  

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the woman was arrested after the incident on a farm outside Mookgophong on Monday at about 5am.  

“It is alleged that in the morning the couple had a heated argument. According to information, the suspect  accused her husband of having an affair,” he said.  

She allegedly stabbed her husband with a sharp object in the upper body.  

“The victim was taken to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The suspect was arrested,” he said.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.  

“People experiencing relationship challenges are urged to seek professional assistance,” said Hadebe.  

The suspect will appear in the Mookgophong magistrate's court soon on a charge of murder. 

