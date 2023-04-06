Two inmates managed to escape from the Brandfort prison in the Free State, but their freedom only lasted nine hours as they were rearrested later that day.
Sipho Ndlondlo and Moeketsi Majola were being guarded by a prison warder on Wednesday when one of them asked if he could drink some water.
Five minutes later, the other inmate asked to drink water, said police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.
A few minutes later, the prison warder realised the two inmates, who were serving sentences for housebreaking and theft, had escaped.
Their escape was reported just after 11am and a manhunt was immediately launched by correctional services and the police provincial anti-gang unit, Thakeng said.
Police, working with local residents, managed to find the two men at about 8.30pm — just nine hours after their escape.
“They were found hiding at the Marantha section of Majwemasweu in Brandfort. They will be charged for escaping from lawful custody. They will appear soon before the Brandfort magistrate's court,” Thakeng said.
TimesLIVE
Escaped inmates nabbed after just nine hours of freedom
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Two inmates managed to escape from the Brandfort prison in the Free State, but their freedom only lasted nine hours as they were rearrested later that day.
Sipho Ndlondlo and Moeketsi Majola were being guarded by a prison warder on Wednesday when one of them asked if he could drink some water.
Five minutes later, the other inmate asked to drink water, said police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.
A few minutes later, the prison warder realised the two inmates, who were serving sentences for housebreaking and theft, had escaped.
Their escape was reported just after 11am and a manhunt was immediately launched by correctional services and the police provincial anti-gang unit, Thakeng said.
Police, working with local residents, managed to find the two men at about 8.30pm — just nine hours after their escape.
“They were found hiding at the Marantha section of Majwemasweu in Brandfort. They will be charged for escaping from lawful custody. They will appear soon before the Brandfort magistrate's court,” Thakeng said.
TimesLIVE
G4S to appear before parliament for Bester escape
MPs outraged as G4S snubs meeting on Bester escape
Government seeks options to dump G4S prison contract
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos