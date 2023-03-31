Government seeks options to dump G4S prison contract
Bester's escape undermined state authority
Government is considering cutting ties with UK-based multinational G4S after 23 years of its chaotic management of the Mangaung prison.
Billed at its inception as a state-of-the-art facility and an excellent example of a private-public partnership, the management of the prison has proven to be a huge headache for the department of correctional services (DCS)...
