South Africa

Government seeks options to dump G4S prison contract

Bester's escape undermined state authority

31 March 2023 - 07:00
Mpho Koka Journalist

Government is considering cutting ties with UK-based multinational G4S after 23 years of its chaotic management of the Mangaung prison.

Billed at its inception as a state-of-the-art facility and an excellent example of a private-public partnership, the management of the prison has proven to be a huge headache for the department of correctional services (DCS)...

