Search is on for fugitive con artist
Elusive trickster Bester had estate agent spellbound
An estate agent who assisted fugitive Thabo Bester and his celebrity-doctor partner Nandipha Magudumana find properties said he was tricked into believing that Bester was a UK-based businessman called TK Nkwana.
He said he realised only last week that “Nkwana” was actually one of South Africa’s most wanted criminals, the Facebook rapist and killer who has been on the run since last year. ..
