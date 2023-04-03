×

South Africa

Durban taxi driver allegedly shot dead by passenger after argument

03 April 2023 - 11:52
A taxi driver was shot dead while driving on the N3 and transporting passengers from Pinetown to Durban on Sunday afternoon.
Image: 123RF

A taxi driver was shot dead on the N3 while transporting passengers from Pinetown to Durban on Sunday afternoon. 

It is alleged the driver was shot on the N3 southbound, near the Brickfield on-ramp. 

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said police have opened a case of murder. 

Netshiunda said the taxi driver, believed to be in his 30s, was allegedly shot multiple times by an unknown passenger after an argument. 

“Further reports indicated that the taxi was still in motion when the shooting occurred.  No other injuries were reported,” he said.

The gunman fled the scene on foot in the direction of Mayville.

It is unclear whether the incident is linked to taxi violence in the province. 

TimesLIVE

