South Africa

Bangladeshi travellers without proper papers stopped at OR Tambo airport

By TimesLIVE - 27 May 2024 - 09:55
The border management authority said 27 were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one did not have a visa. Stock photo.
The border management authority said 27 were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one did not have a visa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TAIGA

A flight from Dubai into Johannesburg was found to be ferrying 28 travellers from Bangladesh without legal documentation.

They were denied entry into South Africa after being intercepted by Border Management Authority (BMA) immigration officials on Saturday evening.

The BMA said 27 were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one did not have a visa.

TimesLIVE

Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter

Border Management Authority SA commissioner Mike Masiapato has revealed that over a 10-day period during Easter nearly 4,000 people were intercepted ...
News
1 month ago

German arrested at Joburg airport for 'smuggling women lured via dating site'

Two women from Madagascar were allegedly recruited through a dating site and lured with a promise of employment.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy