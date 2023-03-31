×

South Africa

'Grateful to be alive' — patron who survived Durban restaurant shooting

31 March 2023 - 10:50
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the armed robbery and shooting at a Durban North restaurant on Thursday night.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A restaurant patron has told how five armed men stormed into a packed Durban eatery, held them at gunpoint and shot three people before escaping with their valuables on Thursday night.

The patron, whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, shared his ordeal at an Italian restaurant in Riverside, Durban North, on Facebook.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the robbery happened at about 7pm and resulted in several emergency services rushing to the scene.

“On arrival on scene, three people were found to have sustained critical gunshot wounds. Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise them before they were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.”

We all hit the floor and guns were put to our heads. Besides the shooting of customers so many people were 'relieved' of their wallets, jewellery and other valuables
Durban restaurant patron

He said other patrons were treated for injuries suffered while trying to escape the robbers.

The patron described his ordeal as a “terrifying, brutal instance of drama we all read about so often”.

“I'm still in shock, but at least we're home safe and alive. Small mercies.”

He said five “aggressive” men entered the restaurant and fired shots.

“We all hit the floor and guns were put to our heads. Besides the shooting of customers, so many people were 'relieved' of their wallets, jewellery and other valuables.

“The bloody aftermath was silent, shocked mayhem. Aside for the cries of those shot.

“Thank God for the private security companies who arrived within minutes. Forty-five minutes later and there was still no sign of [police minister] Bheki Cele's SAPS.

“People could have bled to death without the staunching table cloths and assistance of restaurant customers.

“We left shocked and shaky, but grateful to be alive.”

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

