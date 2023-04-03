Chaos continues at Ditsobotla municipality
The ailing Ditsobotla municipality in the North West is facing renewed political problems after only two out of four council meetings passed resolutions without glitches since by-elections in December.
Two council meetings collapsed due to disagreements over who ought to preside over the meeting and objections to shortlisting of current council employees for the position of municipal manager...
