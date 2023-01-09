×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

PA councillor appointed mayor of troubled Ditsobotla municipality

09 January 2023 - 18:01
A new mayor has been elected for the troubled Ditsobotla municipality in the North West.
A new mayor has been elected for the troubled Ditsobotla municipality in the North West.
Image: File/ Alaister Russell

Boitumelo Lethoko of the Patriotic Alliance is the newly-elected mayor of the North West municipality of Ditsobotla.

The speaker of council is ANC’s Fikile Jakene and the chief whip is Jento Nkashe of Forum for Service Delivery.

The three were elected on Monday during the inaugural council sitting in Mahikeng.

The sitting was the first one, after the December by-elections.

The initial council meeting in late December could not go ahead, as it descended into chaos.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...