Acsa says ball is in police’s court over Bester manhunt

No identity kits issued to track down escaped murderer and lover

03 April 2023 - 07:11
Mpho Sibanyoni Journalist

The operator of SA’s biggest travel entry points by air says it has not been requested to help nab fugitive Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) CEO  Mpumi Mpofu and the GM of the country’s largest airport OR Tambo International Airport Jabu Khambule said police have not given them identikits...

