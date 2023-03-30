Ekurhuleni's Tania Campbell has been removed as a mayor.
This is the second time Campbell has been removed as the mayor via the vote of no confidence motion in council. She was previously removed in October before she was reinstated a month later after the ANC and EFF couldn't agree on a mayoral candidate.
On Thursday, 126 councillors voted in favour of the motion while only 96 voted against the motion tabled by ATM councillor John Senona.
The motion was seconded by AIC councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana.
In his motion, Senona said the motion related to Campbell's lack of leadership and developmental governance.
"The city is in dire need of a capable executive mayor and [a] capable executive that will prioritise stability, financial prudence and lead the city into greater heights and provide proper and coherent strategic direction.
"There has been no improvement in governance and clear political leadership towards the administration since the re-election of the executive mayor," he said.
Senona said based on the substance and assessment of the belief in this motion, council resolved the executive mayor was not fit for office.
The Ekurhuleni council has 224 seats, but only 217 voted. The motion was supported by the ANC with its 86 seats, the EFF with 31 including the super seven. Two other councillors voted in favour of the motion.
The DA 65, ActionSA 15, FF+ 8, IFP 2 and ACDP 2 voted against the motion.
Campbell removed as Ekurhuleni mayor for the second time
The city is in dire need of a capable executive, says ATM's Senona
Image: Freddy Mavunda
