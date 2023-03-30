×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ActionSA vows to reject no-confidence motion against DA mayor Tania Campbell to 'keep EFF/ANC out'

30 March 2023 - 13:13
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Mayor Tania Campbell will receive the support of ActionSA in the no-confidence motion, despite the party having left the DA-led coalition, to 'keep out the ANC/EFF'.
Ekurhuleni8 Mayor Tania Campbell will receive the support of ActionSA in the no-confidence motion, despite the party having left the DA-led coalition, to 'keep out the ANC/EFF'.
Image: SUPPLIED

ActionSA's Ekurhuleni caucus on Thursday vowed to reject the motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell despite having left the DA-led multiparty coalition.

The party abandoned the coalition in November last year due to concerns that service delivery has deteriorated under Campbell's watch and a stable majority in the coalition could not be formed.

ActionSA will support Campbell in line with the party's commitment to keep the ANC and EFF coalition out of power.

“We also want to avoid the installation of one-seat party mayors who serve at the behest of the ANC and EFF, as seen in Johannesburg,” said Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

When the party left the coalition it promised to become a constructive opposition in the council.

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell faces second motion of no confidence

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell will face a second attempt at her ousting on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

“We also committed to continue voting for a DA candidate in a bid to keep the ANC out of power,” said Ngobeni.

The party remains concerned about the DA-led coalition and Campbell's inability to improve service delivery.

“However, we believe things would be considerably worse under an ANC-EFF coalition,” said Ngobeni.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful