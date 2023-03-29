Every local transaction has a ripple effect, Paul Mashatile tells expo

During his 33-minute speech Mashatile emphasised the importance of supporting local products and businesses and how shopping locally has a ripple effect on the economy. He added that supporting local businesses stimulated the South African economy and redirected funds back into communities rather than into the coffers of national chains and corporations.
Image: MASI LOSI
When Deputy President Paul Mashatile made his second public appearance, it was a night of misplaced jokes, awkward photographs, empty promises and vague sweeping statements.
On Tuesday night Mashatile addressed 300 guests at the Proudly South African Presidential Localisation Dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Mashatile, standing in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered the keynote address to end the 11th annual two-day Buy Local Summit and Expo aimed at promoting the support of local products under the theme “Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation”.
Dressed in traditional prints and locally inspired outfits, directors, CEOs and business owners in the room adhered to the “wear local” dress code donning garments by Rubicon, Biji, House of Fabrosanz and MaXhosa.
In a case of “the emperor’s new clothes” Mashatile confessed that he wasn’t wearing a local designer.
“I arrived at 6.35pm and found minister [of trade & industry Ebrahim] Patel there. While waiting we started discussing Proudly South African product ... We didn’t ask each other where we got our suits from, but we quickly moved to a discussion on acquiring South African locally made suits. We made a deal that when we get to Cape Town after cabinet tomorrow, minister Patel is going to arrange for me to get a suit, not only made in South Africa but with South African material,” Mashatile said, laughing.
During his 33-minute speech Mashatile emphasised the importance of supporting local products and businesses and how shopping locally has a ripple effect on the economy. He added that supporting local businesses stimulated the South African economy and redirected funds back into communities rather than into the coffers of national chains and corporations.
“This is because every local transaction has a ripple effect that extends beyond our comprehension. By purchasing locally produced food and other goods, consumers support their local economy, families, communities, and promote the culture of entrepreneurship,” Mashatile said.
He also reflected on Nelson Mandela’s 1998 Presidential Summit, the 2018 Presidential Summit and Ramaphosa’s 2023 state of the nation address.
Earlier this year, Ramaphosa announced that the fifth South Africa Investment Conference will take place next month. Linked to this investment drive, South Africa has committed a new target to mobilise more than R2-trillion in new investment by 2028.
Mashatile said according to December 2022 annual World Bank rankings, South Africa ranks 84 out of 190 economies on the ease of doing business index. He added that to attract more foreign direct investment, South Africa must improve its ranking to encourage more investments that will combat underdevelopment and youth unemployment.
As half the guests in the dimly lit ballroom scrolled through their phones, the sound of Mashatile’s voice, the air conditioning and clanging gold cutlery echoed through the room. Audible yawns turned to sighs of agreement as he addressed the electricity crisis.
“The constraints, such as a lack of dependable electricity, significantly impact localisation initiatives. As we all know, businesses rely on a consistent supply of energy to run their operations, and the availability of electricity is a significant element in determining where companies choose to invest,” he said.
“To address this issue, the government is investing in reliable energy infrastructure, such as renewable energy sources, to give businesses the electricity they need to grow.”
Image: MASI LOSI
Starters and entertainment followed and comedian and TV personality Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu had to dig into his cobwebbed comedy bag to garner giggles.
Saxophonists serenaded guests with their rendition of South African classics such as Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s Burn Out and Mandoza’s Nkalakatha.
The two-day Buy Local Summit and Expo featured more than 200 high-quality home-grown goods and service providers who showcased everything from pharmaceutical, fashion and health products to stylish furniture and electronics for home and office, delicious food and drink products, and jewellery and textiles.
Veteran actor John Kani was honoured in absentia with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kani, who is in the US for the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix film where he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, playing the role of Col Ulenga.
Image: Masi Losi
As Mafikizolo took to the stage, waiters began to serve a proudly South African dessert of baked Amarula cheesecake, milk tart, rooibos crème brulee, koeksisters and carrot cake.
While some danced to the live performance of Emlanjeni, Mashatile and his fleet of bodyguards left, probably to avoid the calories from the sweet treats to ensure he’d fit into his new locally designed tailored suit.
Image: MASI LOSI
TimesLIVE
