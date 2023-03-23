×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fire in parliament delays Mashatile’s maiden Q&A

23 March 2023 - 14:30
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Paul Mashatile's maiden Q&A session has been delayed .
Paul Mashatile's maiden Q&A session has been delayed .
Image: Puxley Makgatho

Deputy president Paul Mashatile’s first oral question session in the National Assembly was delayed on Thursday due to a fire in the Good Hope Building where the assembly holds its sittings.

House chairperson Grace Boroto announced shortly after 2pm that the fire was on the first floor. The chamber is on the ground floor.

“There is a fire on the first floor of this building. So, they still want to investigate. They are still checking whether we should proceed from this venue,” said Boroto.

After consulting briefly with parliament staff, she continued: “I’m asked to say that the fire has been contained but they want to check the source, so that we are all relaxed”.

She then adjourned the session for 15 minutes.

This is a developing story.

Ramaphosa appoints Mashatile to chair cabinet security cluster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned his deputy Paul Mashatile the role of overseeing the justice, crime-prevention and security cluster.
News
1 week ago

Mbalula dismisses claim of tension between Ramaphosa and Mashatile as 'unfounded rumour'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has denied claims there is tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his newly appointed deputy Paul ...
News
2 weeks ago

Official residence of Free State premier on fire

Free State House, the premier's official residence, is on fire.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...