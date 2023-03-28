WATCH | Durban residents flee for cover amid rapid gunfire in 'gang-related' incident

“Police came under fire, the van was shot at multiple times. Fortunately they were not injured.”
Rapid gunfire in Wentworth in Durban south sent scores of children returning home from school fleeing for safety on Monday, in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.
A flat resident captured the gunshots and people screaming in a short video clip which has been widely circulated on social media.
Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for private security company PT Alarms, told TimesLIVE several rounds were fired, with bullets striking a police van and leaving a bystander injured.
“The shooting first occurred at a flat in Croton Road. It was possibly a drug-related gang issue.
“Rapid fire was heard in the flat. Police responded and gave chase.
“Police came under fire, the van was shot at multiple times. Fortunately they were not injured.”
Govindasamy said a bystander was injured in the leg during the shoot-out and taken to hospital.
Police did not respond to a request for comment.
Shaken residents took to social media to express their shock.
“It was horrible to witness. A young girl was right by the car. Myself and a crowd of Wentworth primary school students ran back up the road and hid.
“I've never experienced this. I'm worried about the young girl. I don't know if she managed to get away. I was happy to see the police were on their tails as they drove away, with one official on foot. Something drastic needs to be done,” said one resident.
Another said: “Our youth are not going to see life if these people carry on this way.
“It's frightening. There are rapid gun shots in Austerville and Wentworth almost daily.”
The resident said while children were making their way home from school “they had to run, dive, duck and dodge bullets”.
“When will (police minister) Bheki Cele come to this place and address the people and ensure that the police are put on high alert?
“Every day the community is going home from work, the shops or from church in the hope that they arrive home safe and are not hit by a stray bullet. It's time for the minister to make his way to this community and give us hope.”
