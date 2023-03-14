×

South Africa

I’ve got a strong brand, says Baloyi as he exits ActionSA

'Party leader Mashaba said he did not trust me'

By Sowetan Reporter - 14 March 2023 - 07:00

“I’ve got a strong name, I’ve got a strong brand, I’ve delivered things in the local government that no other leaders in this country have delivered in the space of time I’ve been there.”

With these words, former Action SA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi, who resigned from the party yesterday, delivered his parting shot...

