'We're not thugs, thieves or communists': Mashaba bans use of word 'comrade' in ActionSA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has banned the use of the word “comrades” when addressing party members.

Speaking at the announcement of former ANC member Sello Lediga as ActionSA Limpopo chairperson on Monday, Mashaba said the word comrade has developed a new meaning in SA, and now refers to “thugs and thieves” disguised as politicians.

“The term 'comrades' is banned in ActionSA. Comrades are thugs and thieves. If anyone calls you comrade, you refuse because they only call you comrade when they want to corrupt you,” said Mashaba.

He asked his party members to refer to each other as “actioners”.

“We are not communists, comrade is a communist term. In ActionSA, we are 'actioners',” he said.