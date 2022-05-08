ActionSA’s senate makes two key leadership appointments

ActionSA’s senate has made two key leadership appointments, with John Moodey taking over the role of national director of operations and former mayor of Midvaal and ActionSA senator Bongani Baloyi being appointed as the Gauteng provincial chairperson in his place.

The party said in a statement on Sunday the two key leadership appointments were deemed essential to the 2024 campaign.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said Moodey was essential to the work of supporting the provincial structures in achieving ActionSA’s national objective of “wall-to-wall” branches across SA by the end of 2022.

Moodey is taking over the role from Funzi Ngobeni, who serves as MMC for transport in the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA’s caucus leader in the municipality.