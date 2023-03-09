×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Boyfriend arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl

By TimesLIVE - 09 March 2023 - 13:42
Karabo Monyama, 15, from Cyferskuil, has been found dead.
Karabo Monyama, 15, from Cyferskuil, has been found dead.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Fifteen-year-old Karabo Monyama has been found dead, her body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend's home.

The boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice, North West police said.

Monyama's body was found on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the teenager from Cyferskuil, close to Makapanstad, was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field. She never returned home.

TimesLIVE

 

PODCAST | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and the political will

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...