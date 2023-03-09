Fifteen-year-old Karabo Monyama has been found dead, her body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend's home.
The boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice, North West police said.
Monyama's body was found on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the teenager from Cyferskuil, close to Makapanstad, was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field. She never returned home.
TimesLIVE
Boyfriend arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Fifteen-year-old Karabo Monyama has been found dead, her body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend's home.
The boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice, North West police said.
Monyama's body was found on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the teenager from Cyferskuil, close to Makapanstad, was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field. She never returned home.
TimesLIVE
PODCAST | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and the political will
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos