The DA in Gauteng has suffered another devastating blow, losing out on the mayoral seat in the City of Tshwane to Cope's Dr Murunwa Makwarela.
Makwarela was elected mayor of Tshwane after receiving 112 votes from the 213 votes cast.
He beat DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink who received 101 votes. Brink was sworn in as a councillor last week. This means that members of the multi-party coalition defected and voted in Makwarela instead of supporting their coalition partner.
Makwarela beat Brink after a long day of back and forth between members of the opposition who initially questioned the legitimacy of Brink being a member of the council.
The meeting continues.
Another big blow for DA as Makwarela is voted Tshwane mayor
Brink beaten after deliberations that split DA-led coalition
Image: Antonio Muchave
The DA in Gauteng has suffered another devastating blow, losing out on the mayoral seat in the City of Tshwane to Cope's Dr Murunwa Makwarela.
Makwarela was elected mayor of Tshwane after receiving 112 votes from the 213 votes cast.
He beat DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink who received 101 votes. Brink was sworn in as a councillor last week. This means that members of the multi-party coalition defected and voted in Makwarela instead of supporting their coalition partner.
Makwarela beat Brink after a long day of back and forth between members of the opposition who initially questioned the legitimacy of Brink being a member of the council.
The meeting continues.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos