×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Six-year-old boy in hospital after found mutilated in Boksburg

07 March 2023 - 09:20
The Gauteng department of social development is calling on the Boksburg community to work with the police to find the perpetrator of a horrific crime against a minor in the area.
The Gauteng department of social development is calling on the Boksburg community to work with the police to find the perpetrator of a horrific crime against a minor in the area.
Image: anonloysang/ 123rf.com

A six-year-old boy reported missing in Boksburg on the East Rand earlier this month is recovering in hospital after being found alive last Tuesday, mutilated in a veld with his genitals removed. 

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed they have opened a case of attempted murder and are searching for the suspect/s.

The department of social development has urged the Boksburg community to work with the police to help find the perpetrator. 

“We understand that the child is alive and transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after he suffered serious injuries to his private parts. We will give full support in ensuring that the culprits are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

“We will put in a safety plan and intensive therapeutic intervention for the child and his family,” said Mbali Hlophe, MEC for Gauteng social development.

“We are particularly saddened that this happens as the country gears itself for a period dedicated to human rights. We condemn any brutality or senseless killings of our people and innocent children.

“We call on any member of the community with information to come forward; our child activist groups, men’s forums, and law enforcement agencies should join forces to ensure Gauteng is a safe place for its children,” said Hlophe.

LISTEN | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and political will

TimesLIVE

Body of man found floating in dam in Wattville, Benoni

Police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a body of a man in a dam at Wattville in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
News
4 months ago

Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo

The family of missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo have confirmed that the mutilated body of a child found in an open veld on Tuesday is hers.
News
4 months ago

Missing five-year-old found dead, some body parts missing

A missing five-year-old boy has been found dead and mutilated in an open veld in Centurion, police said on Monday.
News
6 months ago

Citizens Coalition for Change activist in Zimbabwe found dead, mutilated

Moreblessing Ali, 46, disappeared two weeks ago and was found dead on Saturday.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...