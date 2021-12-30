South Africa

Mutilated, frozen torso dumped in Pretoria dam

Campers and fishermen spot motorist 'throwing body of unknown man' from bridge late at night

30 December 2021 - 11:50
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
The frozen mutilated torso of an unknown man, which was wrapped in plastic, was found by police divers in the Roodeplaat Dam.
The frozen mutilated torso of an unknown man, which was wrapped in plastic, was found by police divers in the Roodeplaat Dam.
Image: roodeplaat-reserve.co.za/

A group of Pretoria fishermen and campers made a grisly discovery when they spotted a motorist they believe was dumping the frozen and mutilated torso of an unknown man into the Roodeplaat Dam.

The body, which was wrapped in clingwrap and whose limbs and head had been chopped off, was found on Monday night moments after the motorist stopped on a bridge crossing the Edendale River.

The river flows into the dam.

Kameeldrift Community Policing Forum chairperson Petrus Nel said the campers and fishermen were on the banks of the river at the Riverside Eco Estate when they saw a car stop on the bridge.

He said while sitting on the river bank they saw people throw “something” over the side.

“The people became suspicious and alerted the police. Police divers found the torso, which was still frozen. It was wrapped in plastic cling wrap.”

Family of murdered student Pule (24) wants answers

Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Free State student who was killed while travelling with her boyfriend to attend her cousin's ...
News
7 months ago

He said it was clear that the body, of a man who was light in complexion, had been mutilated.

“The head, arms and legs were not on the body. Whoever the person is, he is not from our area, as no-one has been reported missing from here.

“Police are looking at CCTV footage from the estate and other estates to see if they can identify the culprits.”

Nel said the Kameeldrift Road, which crossed the bridge, is a very busy road that connects Cullinan and Moloto roads.

“Lots of people know of this road. It’s not isolated. There are lots of housing estates and schools along the road. The people who did this would have known of this bridge and the river.

“It is fortunate that the campers and fishermen were here, otherwise the body may not have been found for a long time.”

He said the community was in shock.

“People are upset with what had been dumped on our doorstep and that criminals see the dam as a dumping ground for their activities.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a case of murder was being investigated.

She said the frozen body had been wrapped in plastic.

“It was mutilated with the head, arms, legs and private parts missing.”

She urged anyone with information on the identity of the body to contact police.

TimesLIVE

KZN premier calls on police to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of female employee

Premier Sihle Zikalala and other government officials visited Hlengiwe Madlala's home in Vulindlela outside Pietermaritzburg to pay their condolences.
News
6 months ago

Angie Motshekga urges law-abiding citizens to take a stand against GBV

The basic education minister said it was unfortunate killings happened during a month in which women were supposed to be protected.
News
4 months ago

'Homophobic murder' suspect to appear in Eastern Cape court

The body of Andile Ntuthela was found buried in the yard.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration
Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 