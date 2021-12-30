Mutilated, frozen torso dumped in Pretoria dam

A group of Pretoria fishermen and campers made a grisly discovery when they spotted a motorist they believe was dumping the frozen and mutilated torso of an unknown man into the Roodeplaat Dam.

The body, which was wrapped in clingwrap and whose limbs and head had been chopped off, was found on Monday night moments after the motorist stopped on a bridge crossing the Edendale River.

The river flows into the dam.

Kameeldrift Community Policing Forum chairperson Petrus Nel said the campers and fishermen were on the banks of the river at the Riverside Eco Estate when they saw a car stop on the bridge.

He said while sitting on the river bank they saw people throw “something” over the side.

“The people became suspicious and alerted the police. Police divers found the torso, which was still frozen. It was wrapped in plastic cling wrap.”