South Africa

M41 truck driver arrested after fleeing multiple car crash scene

No deaths but multiple injuries sustained, says police spokesperson

07 March 2023 - 11:29
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A truck slammed into 45 vehicles before hitting a taxi on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday morning.
Image: supplied by ALS Paramedics

The driver of a truck which slammed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga handed himself to police on Monday night. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 23-year-old was expected to appear in court soon. 

The driver fled the scene after his vehicle ploughed into multiple vehicles at 8am during peak traffic on Monday morning. 

“Multiple people sustained injuries and no-one died. Durban North police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving,” said Ngcobo.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they suspected the truck's brakes had failed.
