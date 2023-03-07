M41 truck driver arrested after fleeing multiple car crash scene

The driver of a truck which slammed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga handed himself to police on Monday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 23-year-old was expected to appear in court soon.

The driver fled the scene after his vehicle ploughed into multiple vehicles at 8am during peak traffic on Monday morning.

“Multiple people sustained injuries and no-one died. Durban North police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving,” said Ngcobo.

