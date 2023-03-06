IN PICS | Trucker 'flees scene' after 46-car carnage on Durban's M41

The driver of a truck that slammed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday allegedly fled the scene.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they suspected the truck's brakes had failed.

“The accident was caused by the truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene. We don't know the contributing factor that caused the accident, but we are suspecting brake failure. Unfortunately, the driver fled the scene, and that is a crime on its own, but the whole incident is under investigation,” he said.