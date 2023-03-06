IN PICS | Trucker 'flees scene' after 46-car carnage on Durban's M41
The driver of a truck that slammed into 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday allegedly fled the scene.
Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they suspected the truck's brakes had failed.
“The accident was caused by the truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene. We don't know the contributing factor that caused the accident, but we are suspecting brake failure. Unfortunately, the driver fled the scene, and that is a crime on its own, but the whole incident is under investigation,” he said.
Meanwhile the stretch of the M41, where 46 wrecked vehicles were scattered after the truck slammed into them during peak-hour traffic, reopened seven hours later.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said 22 people were injured.
One patient sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
"It is reported that the number of vehicles involved in this collision is 45 ... the truck supposedly proceeded further down and collided with a taxi."
TimesLIVE