×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear campaign'

07 March 2023 - 11:26
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Star Meats owner Riaz Jalal issued a statement on Monday night announcing the closure of the popular Durban butchery
Star Meats owner Riaz Jalal issued a statement on Monday night announcing the closure of the popular Durban butchery
Image: via Facebook

Amid allegations of employing undocumented foreign nationals, selling expired meat and an alleged attempt on his life, the owner of a well-known Durban butchery is shutting shop.

Riaz Jalal, the owner of Star Meats, based in the suburb of Overport, issued a statement on Monday night saying he had no option but to close the well-established business.

Last year the business came under fire after a social media post alleged Star Meats’ management did not assist 14 foreign nationals it had in its employ after they were arrested by police.

The social media post also alleged Star Meats was selling old and rotten meat and mixing its beef and mutton products.

At the time management dismissed the claims, saying a “malicious campaign to smear, discredit and tarnish the reputation of Star Meats is being circulated by anonymous persons on social media”.

Nine injured as elderly man crashes vehicle through Durban butchery

Nine people sustained minor to moderate injuries when an 87-year-old man crashed his vehicle through a butchery in Morningside, Durban, on Tuesday.
News
8 months ago

Businesses brace for power TKO in December

Businesses are bracing themselves for what they call a dark December as loadshedding is set to continue for the next six to 12 months.
News
3 months ago

Jalal said in Monday's statement, that has shocked Durban residents, he took over the business in 2020 in “good faith and vigour” but was unfortunately not made aware of some factors.

“As a result the last 30 months have been challenging as I have had to deal with historical labour issues, creditors and many other issues that were not disclosed at the time of purchase.

“It is now public knowledge that we have been trying to fight back against a smear campaign aimed at discrediting our operations, staff reputation.

“Through it all I continued to fight back to save the livelihood of 200 people that are dependent on the business.”

Jalal said after a recent attempt on his life, “the situation has become untenable”.

He said the decision to close was a difficult one.

“My concern for staff who stood by us trying to fight the smear campaign remains our priority while we try to address legal matters.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...