South Africa

Six confirmed cholera cases: NICD

01 March 2023 - 11:29
South Africa has confirmed six cholera cases. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dobledphoto

The total number of confirmed cholera cases in South Africa, including one death in Gauteng, stands at six as of Wednesday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) all cases are adults, ranging in age from 19 to 44 years.

“No confirmed cases have been reported in other provinces. Isolates from all cases are identified as toxigenic Vibrio cholerae O1 serotype Ogawa, and are susceptible to ciprofloxacin,” said the NICD.

“The first three cases were imported or import-related cases following travel to Malawi. Cases 4 and 5 acquired infection locally. They had not travelled, had no links to imported cases or to each other, and don’t reside or work in the same area. These two are classified as indigenous cases.

“The sixth case is newly reported and under investigation.

“The source of infection in the cases is not known at present.

“There is an ongoing risk for imported cases following travel from other African countries experiencing cholera outbreaks, especially Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.”

