Technology turns spazas into smart shops

In a bid to revitalising the township economy, Pamodzi Group has developed a smart and cellphone-friendly concept that will help convert spaza shops into smart shops.

Ndaba Ntsele of Pamodzi Group said the Pamodzi Smart Store would allow informal traders in the townships to be able to compete with big chain stores that have taken away their target market.

During the store's launch in Diepkloof, Soweto, yesterday, Ntsele said he wanted business people in the township to be able to access the economy on a bigger scale by manoeuvering through past the hurdles inherent in informal trading.

"We want to create wealth for informal traders and their communities by using technology as a catalyst in the retail environment and primarily grow their businesses by participating in the FCMG [fast-moving consumer goods] and food products value chain," Ntsele said.

He said his group did research on the how the trading landscape was changing over the years and noticed that there was an opportunity to assist informal traders in evolving and keeping with the times.