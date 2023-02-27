Maimane opens criminal case over Eskom looting claims by De Ruyter

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane opened a criminal case on Monday based on the explosive allegations of political interference and corruption made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Maimane opened the case at Cape Town central police station, he said, “to ensure the immoral and corrupt politicians siphoning money out of Eskom for themselves are investigated, prosecuted and when found guilty, sentenced to prison.
“The explosive allegations by outgoing Eskom CEO last week on a television programme act as prima facie evidence of corruption at Eskom implicating government, the ANC and powerful individuals connected thereto.
“What South Africans want to see is swift action in investigating, prosecuting and imprisoning these looters.”
De Ruyter said during the interview with eNCA journalist Annika Larsen that he believed there was “evidence that suggested” the ANC was using the ailing parastatal as a cash-cow.
The Sunday Times reported that he had expressed concerns to a “senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5bn [about R156bn] that, by and large through Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was essentially that, ‘You must be pragmatic. To pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit.’”
Maimane wants to know whether the police had obtained an affidavit, under oath, from De Ruyter to back up his claims about the embattled power utility being used as a “feeding trough” by the ANC.
Asked what happened when he reported his concerns and ongoing criminal activity at Eskom, he said during the interview: “So when we pointed out there was one particular high-level politician involved in this, the minister in question looked at senior officials and said, ‘I guess it was inevitable that it would come out anyway’.”
Maimane wants to know if the police had obtained the name of the high-ranking politician and minister from De Ruyter, as would be required under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
He also wants to know if public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was informed about the alleged corrupt dealings and individuals by the outgoing CEO and whether he raised the issue in the cabinet with President Cyril Ramaphosa or reported what he knew, as required by the act.
“Finally, President Ramaphosa is not off the hook. It must be ascertained what he knew about this matter and what he did about it. De Ruyter was clear in saying he took the matter up with the president’s adviser,” said Maimane.
“I have written to President Ramaphosa, asking him whether his adviser informed him of these allegations, when he was informed and what action he took after being informed.”
The ANC on Sunday said it was contemplating legal action against De Ruyter and challenged him to back his claims by laying criminal charges within seven days against those he believes to be behaving unlawfully.
