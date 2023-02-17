×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Secret to successful coalitions is communication between leaders – Maimane

Maimane names Bosa's leaders

17 February 2023 - 08:24
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Mmusi Maimane is not ruling out the possibility of working with other political parties as the race for the 2024 elections heats up.

Maimaine's party Build One South Africa (Bosa), is hoping to make it to parliament as the country heads to the 2024 election, which he characterised as a “watershed” moment for the country...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home