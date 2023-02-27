Eskom can’t exclude hospitals and schools from power cuts
Point of load shedding is to avoid total blackout
It would be practically impossible to spare schools and hospitals from power blackouts because they share an electricity supply with other facilities, André de Ruyter said in an answering affidavit submitted at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
In an application brought by the United Democratic Movement and other civil society movements against the power utility, the movements seek to compel Eskom to exempt public hospitals and schools from blackouts...
