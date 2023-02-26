×

South Africa

Loadshedding improves: Now at stage 4, two levels down from last week

By TimesLIVE - 26 February 2023 - 10:20
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 4 loadshedding is being implemented from Sunday morning until further notice.

This is an improvement from last week's rolling blackouts at stage 6, which Eskom attributed to coal supply shortages as well as the now-frequent breakdowns at power stations.

Eskom had hoped to move the country to stage 4 by Thursday with stage 3 reached by the weekend.

Higher learning institutions' budgets strained as they spend millions to cope with loadshedding

Rolling blackouts are slowly crippling institutions of higher learning as they put a strain on their budgets.
3 days ago

