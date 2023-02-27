Hospital rejects claims of negligence after boy’s death
Forensic pathologist's report points to head trauma
The North West health department has rejected claims that one of its hospitals was responsible for the death of a four-year-old boy who allegedly sustained a head injury while undergoing an operation to his swollen legs.
The department said Keamoleboga Khumalo might has sustained the head injury while playing at crèche and that he could have survived had his family brought him to hospital much earlier. The department made the findings after an investigation into the incident. Keamoleboga's family, from Blydeville in Lichtenburg, claimed that Mahikeng Provincial Hospital was responsible for the injury after a doctor told the family that the boy had head trauma. Keamoleboga died on August 21 last year after being transferred from General de la Rey Hospital on the same day his legs started swelling...
Hospital rejects claims of negligence after boy’s death
Forensic pathologist's report points to head trauma
The North West health department has rejected claims that one of its hospitals was responsible for the death of a four-year-old boy who allegedly sustained a head injury while undergoing an operation to his swollen legs.
The department said Keamoleboga Khumalo might has sustained the head injury while playing at crèche and that he could have survived had his family brought him to hospital much earlier. The department made the findings after an investigation into the incident. Keamoleboga's family, from Blydeville in Lichtenburg, claimed that Mahikeng Provincial Hospital was responsible for the injury after a doctor told the family that the boy had head trauma. Keamoleboga died on August 21 last year after being transferred from General de la Rey Hospital on the same day his legs started swelling...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos