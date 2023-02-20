The case of two Dobsonville police officers who allegedly tried to extort money from a Springs resident has been postponed to March for them to submit a bail application.
Case of two officers arrested for kidnapping, extortion postponed
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
The case of two Dobsonville police officers who allegedly tried to extort money from a Springs resident has been postponed to March for them to submit a bail application.
The duo were arrested for kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods.
“It is alleged that four Dobsonville SAPS members conducted a search on February 17 at a Springs home and confiscated money to the value of R35,000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury,” said independent police directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping.
Suping said while inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time.
“They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. Unfortunately, his friend could not assist. They allegedly informed the suspect and his friend that he [suspect] was arrested until such time he is able to pay the required amount of money,” she said.
Suping said the friend reported the incident to Ipid investigators who worked with SAPS and JMPD to track the officers and the state vehicle.
She said the vehicle was found in Roodepoort with only two members.
Suping said the men are facing charges of kidnapping, corruption and extortion, theft, possession of stolen goods and defeating the ends of justice.
She said Ipid would oppose bail.
“The two officers are detained at the Roodepoort SAPS, while the other two officers are still at large,” said Suping.
