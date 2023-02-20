Mpumalanga floods claims 11 lives, four people remain missing

The Mpumalanga department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Monday confirmed that the death toll from the floods stands at 11, while four people remain missing.
Spokesperson for the department Lindiwe Msibi told TimesLIVE their disaster management team is on the ground, assessing damage and assisting affected families.
Msibi said the search for the missing people continues.
Several roads in Mpumalanga remain closed due to damage caused by heavy rainfall that started earlier this month.
Recently, premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane visited disaster-stricken areas in the Mbombela and Nkomazi local municipalities, where she said the violation of spatial laws and the poor infrastructure have worsened the disaster in Mpumalanga.
Her visit was part of assessments sought to implement short and long-term interventions in response to the disaster.
She was joined by MECs of different departments and officials from the local municipalities.
The team also visited the bereaved Ngcane family, whose son is among the fatalities.
Mtshweni-Tsipane said many communities reside in low-lying areas close to rivers and dams, exposing themselves to the risks of drowning and having their assets washed away.
“Some of our residents have settled inside flood lines, violating spatial laws that regulate land management. This leads to waterlogged houses, displacement of families and fatalities. We must intensify the enforcement of municipal bylaws to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” she said.
The persistent rain is hugely damaging the roads, bridges, health and school facilities, houses, water plants and farms.
Mtshweni-Tsipane said since the rain started on February 8, the provincial government, in collaboration with the municipalities and humanitarian NGOs such as Gift of the Givers and the Red Cross, have delivered relief materials including food to the disaster-stricken areas.
She also said efforts are under way to fix water treatment plants to restore water supply to some of the affected areas.
Mtshweni-Tsipane observed that the lack of stormwater drainage led to the overflowing of water above the bridges.
She said the biggest task is to restore the infrastructure, which includes raising the levels of the bridges.
“In almost all the bridges we have assessed, it is clear that they are low, and therefore as soon as the water levels rise, water flows through all directions. As we restore the infrastructure, we will ensure that the levels of the bridges are raised and that we build the drainage system without fail,” she added.
Mpumalanga floods claims 11 lives, four people remain missing
Image: Supplied
