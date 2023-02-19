“'It is alleged that four members of the Dobsonville SAPS drove to Payneville in Springs on February 17 2023 at about 14:00 to search the property of the alleged suspect. They arrested the alleged suspect and confiscated money to the value of R35,000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury.
'“While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time. They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. Unfortunately, his friend could not assist. They allegedly informed the suspect and his friend that he (suspect) was arrested until such time he is able to pay the required amount of money,” she said.
Suping said the friend reported the incident to IPID investigators, who worked jointly with the police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department to track the officers and the state vehicle.
The vehicle was found in Roodepoort with only two members.
Cops bust for possession of stolen goods, kidnapping
Image: Brenton Geach
Two police officers will appear in court on Monday after they were arrested for being in possession of an undisclosed amount of money, stolen gold, two measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the police watchdog arrested two police sergeants from the Dobsonville SAPS on Friday for kidnapping, extortion and being in possession of stolen goods.
Suping said the suspects would appear at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.
She said the two sergeants were detained at the Roodepoort SAPS while two other constables who were involved in the alleged crimes were on the run.
