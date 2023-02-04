Limit minister's powers in appointing railway safety board, urges community

“There was concern that operators are deaf to residents' complaints, which has negative implications on, among other things, safety in the railway environment. Furthermore, there was a call for residents to be represented on the board to ensure the community has a voice,” Molepo said.
Residents said co-operation was critical and hoped it would address challenges, including lack of bridges to allow pedestrians to cross railway lines, overgrown weeds on lines , lack of security and unfenced lines, he added.
“Some participants raised concerns about Transnet's lack of compassion for victims of railway accidents, especially on the line to Richards Bay harbour.”
The committee conducted an oversight visit to the harbour after concerns by citizens about heavy traffic caused by trucks transporting coal.
“The committee remains of the view that the country should invest in rail infrastructure to alleviate the pressure on the roads and to improve the lifespan of the road infrastructure. The committee also believes the promotion of transportation of goods by rail, will reduce the cost of transportation of goods and unlock the economic potential of the country,” Molepo said.
Further hearings take place on Saturday in Pietermaritzburg.
King Cetshwayo District Municipality residents have urged parliament's portfolio committee on transport to reduce the power and authority of the minister in appointing the board of the Railway Safety Regulator.
The committee on Friday began three-day public hearings on the Railway Safety Bill at Ngwelezane Community Hall near Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, where residents expressed their views.
“There was a view that the existing proposal could make the board vulnerable to corruption and nepotism. To prevent this, participants called for an inclusive parliamentary process that will enable the participation of all political parties in the selection and appointment of the board,” the committee's spokesperson Malatswa Molepo said.
“Residents called for strong ties between community liaison officers of the railway operators and the regulator with communities adjacent to railway lines to open up communication lines, address safety concerns and roll out safety workshops at schools and within the communities. The bill requires the regulator to provide education and training, and conduct public awareness activities relating to safe railway and railway operations.
