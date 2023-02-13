Flooding warning
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning about disruptive floods in several provinces on Friday.
It said rains could lead to damage of roads and settlements, danger to life, displacement of affected communities, damage to property and loss of livestock.
“Major disruption of traffic due to major roads being flooded or closed and possible damage to roads and bridges is expected over the southern escarpment of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo.,
“Warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, major roads affected but can be used, increase travel times.
“Also difficult driving conditions on dirt roads, minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads expected in places over the central and northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, western and southern parts of Limpopo, as well as the extreme eastern and northeastern parts of the North West,” the weather service said.
WATCH | Joburg motorists loot beer on William Nicol as JMPD officers sweep broken bottles
Image: Screenshot
People stole beer after an Amstel truck lost its load due to the rain on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg, at the weekend.
Videos of people rejoicing after the incident were shared on social media by various users.
In some videos, motorists and commuters can be seen loading up their cars with crates of beer before Johannesburg metro police arrived to clear broken pieces of beer bottles.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers attended to the incident immediately.
“It is alleged that the truck had lost its load which was alcohol, and members of the public started looting the alcohol which had fallen off the truck.
“It was further alleged that the truck driver left the scene before the officers arrived and at the present moment it's unknown what caused the truck to lose its load,” said Fihla.
“Great work done by JMPD region A operations officers at William Nicol Drive and N1 where a truck lost its load. Officers went an extra mile and cleaned the road,” said JMPD.
