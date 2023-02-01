×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four Boksburg cops arrested for alleged assault and torture

01 February 2023 - 13:05
Four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit have been arrested for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner in Boksburg North on January 9. File photo.
Four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit have been arrested for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner in Boksburg North on January 9. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner last month. 

The incident is alleged to have occurred on January 9.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the four officers were arrested at work on Wednesday and were detained at the Boksburg police station. 

Suping said the victim and his friends were approached by the officers who demanded to see their identity documents.

“When the victim could not produce an original copy of the documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he was in a coma for nine days.”

The officers, a sergeant and three constables, face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. 

Suping said they would appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Cop arrested for ‘erratic driving’, disciplinary process under way

KwaZulu-Natal police say they have identified the cop who allegedly swerved in and out of traffic on the N3 highway, bumping other vehicles, as a ...
News
1 week ago

Two cops among 5 arrested by Hawks in connection with KZN double murder

Two crime intelligence officers will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Wednesday alongside a businessman and two of his employees.
News
1 month ago

Six cops appear in court on charges of 'helping' cigarette smugglers

Six Limpopo police officers who allegedly assisted counterfeit cigarette syndicates to smuggle their products into South Africa through the ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding